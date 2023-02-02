Democrat Border Policy: Let Business Hire Foreign Workers

Multiple Democrats used a Wednesday hearing to justify President Joe Biden’s lax border by arguing CEOs are entitled to hire more foreign workers.

“I don’t know about you all, but every CEO I talk to says we need a labor force,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) declared during the day-long hearing of the House judiciary committee. “I have had CEOs from different parts of the country telling me “Can we have some of the asylum seekers in our community because we can’t get anybody to go to work?'” she added.

“Who brought food to our grocery stores and delivered goods to our doors?” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Ca) said about illegal migrants who comprise a small part of the nation’s food and transportation industries. “I want to say ‘Thank you for your courage — cur country is better off for having you here.'”

Congress must “make sure that we have the workforce that we need,” said Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC). “In my State of North Carolina, that workforce comes from all corners of the world, but has insecurity about whether or not they’re going to be able to stay and whether or not their children are going to be able to stay,” she said, without mentioning the many American graduates who have been sidelined by the Fortune 500’s million-plus visa workers.

In contrast, GOP members of the committee strongly denounced Biden’s loose border, including GOP legislators who spotlighted Biden’s growing pocketbook damage to ordinary, non-political American families.

“The reality is that Joe Biden has enabled the largest human and drug trafficking operation in U.S. history,” said Harriet Hageman (R-WY), who defeated former Rep. Liz Cheney. Hageman continued:

It is the poorest US citizens who suffer the most when the government refuses to enforce our immigration laws … with overextended services, lack of affordable housing, and the question of wages. This tragedy is not only man-made, it is government mandated, which is a tragedy and a legacy of this administration.

“What the Democrats have never explained, is how our schools are made better by packing classrooms with non-English-speaking students,” said Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Ca). He continued:

How our hospitals are made more accessible by flooding emergency rooms with illegals demanding car … How our children are made more secure with fentanyl pouring across our borders, or how working families are helped by flooding the labor market with cheap illegal labor.

“This is the nightmare that the Democrats have unleashed upon our country,” McClintock said.

The hearing was called by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the chairman of the judiciary committee. Many GOP legislators spoke at the hearing, including Rep.Chip Roy (R-TX), Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX),

Since 2021, Biden has imported roughly 3 million southern migrants, alongside the inflow of legal immigrants and temporary visa workers, such as H-1B workers for the Fortune 500. That inflow has delivered at least one foreign worker for every two Americans who entered the workforce in 2021 and 2022.

That huge inflow skews the marketplace incentive for CEOs against hiring old or slow Americans, training young Americans, investing in labor-saving technology, or recruiting sidelined Americans in often-ignored heartland states and rural towns.

Throughout the hearing, Democrats repeatedly invited their one witness — the elected leader of El Paso County — to defend their current policy.

That policy lets employers hire compliant and cheap migrants to replace Americans in decent jobs, or to work in such low-productivity jobs that employees also need federal aid.

Migrants “are extremely passionate — I wish most of our citizens have the passion and the desire to be in our country like they do,” said Ricardo Samaniego, a business owner and a former hiring manager at a cement company and a government contractor.

Samaniego continued:

They’re very passionate about coming here, extremely passionate about working. They all say the same thing, that they’re very willing and able to work here in the United States.

Samaniego said the migrants are wanted by employers in many states:

We get a lot of calls from a lot of states and cities throughout the country that want migrants, and if we do the right thing, and we process them [quickly], we can get the migrants to them as well as to help our community.

Samaniego lamented the growing public opposition to the cheap-labor migration that pushes down Americans’ wages and drives up their rents:

When politics enters, it sort of distracts us from doing what we need to do. But I think you would think at this point, that necessity would give us the way towards getting job creations … I ask two questions from every migrant … secondly, “What is it that you did in your country?” And I can tell you [they are] plumbers, teachers, bricklayers, agriculture… there’s no one that has said “I’m just a laborer …” They’ve worked in doing things that we need … Just in El Paso, right there on the border …. we could use 20 percent, especially in the service industries and the entertainment industries.

Many migrants are released into the United States after claiming they deserve asylum. But Samaniego denounced Congress’ law directing government officials to detain migrants until their asylum claims are resolved, saying:

I’m appalled when somebody has an idea like detaining them as a solution, when that’s the most impractical thing you could probably do.

Few GOP legislators directly denounced the Democrats’ push for more cheap imported labor. But many GOP legislators lashed the Democrats for their dismissal of the fentanyl crisis.

That crisis is worsened by the cartels’ use of labor migration to help get drugs past the overstretched border guards in the official entryways and the desert.

“As [economist] Milton Friedman said, you can have either an open border or you can have a welfare state,” noted Hageman. It “is just an economic reality that you can’t have both,” she added.

The federal government has long operated an unpopular economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and also boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans, because it allows elites to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.

A 54 percent majority of Americans say Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center National Public Radio (NPR). The 54 percent “Invasion” majority included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.