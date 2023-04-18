Watch Live: DHS Chief Mayorkas Faces Down GOP Senators

President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border chief will certainly face softball questions from Democratic Senators on Tuesday morning — and likely a flurry of uncoordinated, unfocused questions from cautious GOP Senators during the two-hour event.

In prior hearings, GOP Senators have been eager to demonstrate theatrical opposition against Alejandro Mayorkas’ determined welcome for at least 4 million illegal-migrant workers, consumers, and renters.

The theatrical opposition allows the GOP Senators to zig-zag between their voters’ opposition to the wage-cutting policies and their business donors’ support for the profit-boosting inflow.

The 10.00 AM hearing of the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs can be watched here:

The GOP side of the hearing will be led by Sen. Rand Paul (R-TN), who has pushed for policies that would allow U.S. employers to hire foreign graduates instead of young American graduates.

There are several GOP members who might push Mayorkas to reveal useful information, such as the number of migrants he plans to admit during the next year, regardless of Congress’ 1965 and 1990 immigration laws.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) might ask some useful questions about how Mayorkas funnels migrants from all over the world into the jobs and homes needed by Americans. For example, in March, Hawley slammed Mayorkas for operating a “concierge service for illegal immigrants” — but he did not talk about the pocketbook damage done to his home-state voters.