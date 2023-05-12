Politico: ‘Dems Fracture’ amid Border Breakdown

The pending 2024 election campaign is forcing several Democrats to partially and temporarily turn against President Joe Biden’s cheap-labor migration and border policies, according to Politico.

The establishment site wrote on May 12:

[Sen.] Sherrod Brown [D-OH] is a stalwart progressive who doesn’t often partner with the likes of Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. On the hot-button issue of immigration, though, the Ohio Democrat is siding with his caucus’ two most famous centrists. As the Biden administration deals with the expiration of its pandemic-era power to expel migrants at the southern border, Brown is signing onto a moderate proposal to extend that authority for two more years. Though he wants to see comprehensive immigration reform enacted, Brown said that “I don’t think you can get something comprehensive now, under the pressure of what’s happening at the border.”

However, the campaign-season maneuvers by Brown, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), and Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) comes after they voted many times to fund Biden’s mass migration of poor foreigners into Americans’ communities.

Since those votes, public opinion — including among Democrats and swing voters — has continued to shift against migration and towards American solidarity.

That shift is not a problem for the vast majority of Democrats in deep-blue states and districts. But it is a growing problem for the swing states that decide which party holds the majority in D.C.

All four of the Democrats named by Politico are from swing states and are being targeted by the GOP’s Senate leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell

Nonetheless, McConnell is not backing candidates who want to reduce the immigration burden on ordinary Americans, or even trying to show the pocketbook damage of Biden’s immigration.

Instead, he is pushing candidates who have won establishment backing and donations by pledging to support the easy-migration policies which help investors hire cheap and subordinate foreigners instead of well-paid, outspoken Americans. CNN reported:

“What I care about in November is winning and having an ‘R’ by your name, and I think it is way too early to start assessing various candidacies that may or may not materialize,” McConnell said.

As usual, the Politico article sketches the politics of migration as merely “immigration reform” or “border crossings” while hiding the underlying political and economic battles in the immigration fight. However, it did highlight the perspective of pro-migration Democrats who say migrants have a human right to walk into the United States:

For many other Democrats, extending pandemic-imposed limits is the wrong way to control the border. They argue that the expulsion authority blocked legal pathways for migrants to seek asylum and as a result, it amounted to a human rights violation.

Many of Biden’s migrants are pitiable, many are admirable, and most are eager to work — and all were unlucky enough to be born outside the United States. For example, the Los Angeles Times reported:

Mary Otaiyi, 33, of Nigeria, carried her sleeping 4-year-old on her back while holding her 10-year-old’s hand. She said they had flown to Brazil, then walked and bused through Bolivia, Peru and onward into Mexico, taking a month to get to America. “I came for a good life for my kids,” she said. “I have no relatives here and no job in Nigeria.”

Extraction Migration

The federal government has long operated an unpopular economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries, reduces beneficial trade, and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the economy.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and also boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

The lethal policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers.

In many speeches, Mayorkas says he is building a mass migration system to deliver workers to wealthy employers and investors and “equity” to poor foreigners. The nation’s border laws are subordinate to elite opinion about “the values of our country,” Mayorkas claims.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans, because the population replacement allows elites to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.

Migration — and especially, labor migration — is unpopular among swing voters. A 54 percent majority of Americans say Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center National Public Radio (NPR). The 54 percent “Invasion” majority included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.