AP Poll: 44 Percent Plurality of Americans Want Less Immigration

A poll released Tuesday shows a 44 percent plurality of Americans want less immigration, up four points from a Gallup poll in mid-February.

The poll of 1,247 adults by the Associated Press and NORC at the University of Chicago shows that only 20 percent of Americans want immigration increased. “Only 11% of Republicans favor increased immigration, along with 27% of Democrats,” outlined the AP’s March 7 statement.

Sixty-five percent of Republicans want less migration, said the poll, which was conducted February 16-20.

Thirty-four percent of all Americans say the inflow should “remains the same as it is,” the poll said.

However, that “same as it is” number is likely inflated by the establishment media’s policy of hiding the huge migration numbers and the growing pocketbook damage to ordinary Americans.

The AP poll matches the rising public opposition to President Joe Biden’s business-backed policy of importing millions of legal, quasi-legal, and illegal migrants for jobs and homes that would otherwise go to better-paid Americans.

Only 28 percent of registered voters believe immigration has been positive for their local economy, and only 38 percent say immigration is good for the United States, according to an August 12-15 survey of 2,025 registered voters conducted for a pro-migration advocacy group.

By a factor of more than two to one, Americans agree companies “should raise wages and try harder to recruit Americans even if it causes the prices of their products to rise,” said a July 20-22 poll by YouGov.com.

Forty percent of Americans want less migration, up from 19 percent in January 2021, said the Gallup poll, released February 13. The 40 percent includes 71 percent of Republicans, 36 percent of independents, and 19 percent of Democrats, according to the poll, which did not describe the scale of Biden’s migration.

Tens of thousands of migrants, bused from Texas, have stayed in 85 New York City hotels paid for by New Yorkers as Mayor Eric Adams (D) funnels taxpayer money to the city’s powerful real estate industry. https://t.co/z5eOhcpOPq — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 21, 2023

The pocket-book-driven shift in public opinion, however, is being dismissed by immigration advocates as merely a normal and temporary reaction to White House policies.

“The thermostatic bounce-back is disappointing, but not particularly surprising,” wrote Noah Smith, a fervent supporter of migration into Americans’ society. “Immigration has always been a core U.S. strength, but right now the country needs new recruits even more than we usually do,” he wrote on February 18.

Smith argued for more immigration because he claims it is needed to bolster high-tech innovation — and also to replace the absent American children who were not born amid a national decline in births:

We need immigrants is to keep our population young. Despite a very small post-pandemic uptick, the country’s total fertility rate has fallen well below the replacement level over the past decade and a half … the America fertility exceptionalism of the 1990s and early 2000s is now a thing of th’ he argued. e past.

Immigration “also increases fertility because immigrants tend to have more kids,” Smith claimed, even though the report he cited blames the fertility drop-off on federal economic policy:

“[When] you look at young adults — the people who are supposed to be having children — and they were not doing nearly as well,” said Guzzo [Karen Benjamin Guzzo, director of the Carolina Population Center]. They were facing all kinds of financial challenges: crushing student debt, a housing bubble that made securing a mortgage virtually impossible for some, jobs that weren’t rewarding or stable or the inability to move to cities where the job growth was [happening because of migration].

Since the 1990s, the federal government has allowed Wall Street to move millions of manufacturing jobs to cheap-labor countries, and to import millions of workers for low-wage labor in the U.S. consumer economy. The resulting cheap-labor bubble forced down Americans’ wages, shifted wealth and power to Wall Street — and likely reduced Americans’ ability to have the number of children they want.

So far, there is little evidence that the establishment wants to help American families have more kids.

“We have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said at a press conference in November. “The only way [emphasis added] we’re going to have a great future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants, the dreamers and all of them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the GOP establishment does not try to win more voters by promising to reduce the pocketbook damage from migration.

Instead, it only uses the migration issue to spike base turnout in elections with ads about border chaos, illegal migration, and drugs.

Migrants REFUSE to Leave NYC Hotel, Demand Taxpayers Give Them "Permanent Homes" pic.twitter.com/ciIK0N44LL — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 31, 2023

Like many other migration advocates, Smith wants the establishment to make an immigration deal with the public. But his deal would merely be a card trick because it would simply import more legal migrants in place of fewer illegal migrants.

That kind of deal would allow the establishment to congratulate itself for boosting its stock-market wealth with more migrants — while doing nothing to raise the wages, productivity, and civic status of the many millions of ordinary Americans.

Unsurprisingly, those Americans are growing increasingly alarmed at the establishment’s visceral preference for foreigners over Americans.

The current wave of migrants adds up to a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center, taxpayer-supported National Public Radio (NPR). The 54 percent “Invasion” majority includes 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats. Just 19 percent of all respondents — or one in five — said the term is false.

Extraction Migration

The federal government has long operated an unpopular economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries, reduces beneficial trade, and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the economy.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and also boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

The lethal policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans, because it allows elites to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.