LEGO Leaves San Francisco — before Christmas — as Retail Flight Continues

The LEGO store in the San Francisco Centre mall has officially closed, right in the middle of the Christmas retail season, joining a retail exodus from the city that is driven by crime, homelessness, drugs, and the nation’s slowest post-pandemic recovery.

As Breitbart News has noted, Westfield stopped making mortgage payments on the San Francisco Centre mall in June, after losing Nordstrom, which was its anchor tenant. Many other retail businesses, small and large, boutique and chain, have left.

LEGO is the latest to go. The San Francisco Chronicle‘s Jessica Flores reported Sunday: