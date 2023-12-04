LEGO Leaves San Francisco — before Christmas — as Retail Flight Continues

The LEGO store in the San Francisco Centre mall has officially closed, right in the middle of the Christmas retail season, joining a retail exodus from the city that is driven by crime, homelessness, drugs, and the nation’s slowest post-pandemic recovery.
As Breitbart News has noted, Westfield stopped making mortgage payments on the San Francisco Centre mall in June, after losing Nordstrom, which was its anchor tenant. Many other retail businesses, small and large, boutique and chain, have left.
LEGO is the latest to go. The San Francisco Chronicle‘s Jessica Flores reported Sunday:
The Lego store inside San Francisco Centre permanently closed its doors Thursday, according to a company official, the latest retailer to leave the troubled mall.
“We are always reviewing our store portfolio to ensure that we can provide the best LEGO experience for shoppers and fans. As a result, we recently made the decision to close our LEGO Store in the San Francisco Centre,” LEGO spokesperson Colleen Arons said in an email to the Chronicle.
A caption on a Reddit photo of the abandoned store read: “Looks like there was no notice given, or closing sale. It just shut on Thursday. Note on the door says it’s permanent. Staff had verbally confirmed the store would stay open after Westfield abandoned the mall.”
Other LEGO stores still remain open in the broader San Francisco Bay Area in San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Pleasanton.
Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.