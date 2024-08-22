‘Smart Move’: Jack Daniel’s Backs Away from ‘Woke’ Agenda, Joining Other U.S. Companies

Whiskey giant Jack Daniel’s is taking massive steps back from the leftist agenda, according to its parent company, Brown-Forman.

In a social media post on Wednesday, reporter Robby Starbuck said his team was about to expose Jack Daniel’s, but “They must have been tipped off by us going through employee LinkedIn pages”:

Big news: The next company we were set to expose was @JackDaniels_US. They must have been tipped off by us going through employee LinkedIn pages. They just preemptively announced that they’ll be making these changes: • Ending participation in the @HRC’s Corporate Equality… pic.twitter.com/0O1DkkIKrO — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 22, 2024

He said the company “preemptively” stated it would be making some big changes, namely:

• Ending participation in the @HRC’s [Human Rights Campaign’s] Corporate Equality Index social credit system. • Executive + employee bonuses/goals are tied to business performance; not DEI. • An END to “quantitative workforce and supplier diversity ambitions”. • Cutting woke trainings.

In Starbuck’s post, he shared an email from Brown-Forman and noted that he and his team have several folders regarding Jack Daniel’s.

Similarly, in June, Tractor Supply backed away from the leftist agenda after customers spoke out, and Starbuck’s team probed the issue, Breitbart News reported at the time.

He said the company’s leaders “responded with the most dramatic policy reversal I’ve ever seen. This is a massive victory for sanity and the single biggest boycott win of our lifetime.”

According to Fox News, Starbuck has also exposed social agendas at John Deere and Harley-Davidson, which also backpedaled from their woke initiatives.

He told the outlet that Brown-Forman was hosting company drag shows and promoting all kinds of sexual identities, things its customer base did not agree with.

“It was an incredibly smart move for them to get ahead on this before it was in the media for three weeks,” he stated.

In April 2023, Jack Daniel’s faced calls for boycotts over a 2021 ad campaign that featured drag queens. One of the whiskey company’s fans later accused it of going “woke” and pulled its items out of his pub, drained the whiskey into a fire pit, and said, “Fuck your woke-ass company,” before lighting it on fire.

