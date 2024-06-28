The Tractor Supply Company has decided to back away from the leftist agenda after customers made their voices heard.

“We work hard to live up to our Mission and Values every day and represent the values of the communities and customers we serve. We have heard from customers that we have disappointed them. We have taken this feedback to heart,” the company said in a statement posted Thursday:

Statement from Tractor Supply pic.twitter.com/ZMweR8JVuy — Tractor Supply (@TractorSupply) June 27, 2024

The company then vowed that from now on it will make sure its activities and giving link directly to its business. The statement then shared a list of actions it will take:

No longer submit data to the Human Rights Campaign Refocus our Team Member Engagement Groups on mentoring, networking and supporting the business Further focus on rural America priorities including ag education, animal welfare, veteran causes and being a good neighbor and stop sponsoring nonbusiness activities like pride festivals and voting campaigns Eliminate DEI roles and retire our current DEI goals while still ensuring a respectful environment Withdraw our carbon emission goals and focus on our land and water conservation efforts

Reporter Robby Starbuck has apparently been probing the issue of the company going “woke.” However, he said Thursday that its leaders have “responded with the most dramatic policy reversal I’ve ever seen.”

“This is a massive victory for sanity and the single biggest boycott win of our lifetime,” he added in his social media post:

After 3 weeks of researching and reporting on @TractorSupply going woke, they responded with the most dramatic policy reversal I’ve ever seen. This is a massive victory for sanity and the single biggest boycott win of our lifetime. My reaction and strategy going forward ⬇️ I… pic.twitter.com/AIRgcaoDyp — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 28, 2024

In another post on Friday, Starbuck explained, “Yesterday we struck a blow to the heart of the leftism that’s infected corporate America. We showed that normal people want sanity back and we’ll organize to get it.”

He also said more companies are worried who is next in line. “This is the beginning of the end for wokeness,” he concluded:

Yesterday we struck a blow to the heart of the leftism that’s infected corporate America. We showed that normal people want sanity back and we’ll organize to get it. Companies are worried about who’s next. ὄ This is the beginning of the end for wokeness. pic.twitter.com/zCHNAwdaf2 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 28, 2024

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on Tractor Supply’s move, one person writing, “Die DEI.”

“Love to see it. Companies with a conservative customer base will be the most responsive to this pressure, so that might be a good way to build momentum,” another user commented.