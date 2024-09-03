Toyota Recalls 43K Hybrid SUVs over Tow Hitch Issue That Could Cause Wreck

Toyota is recalling more than 43,000 of its Sequoia hybrid SUVs due to worries about a part falling off and causing a wreck.

The issue surrounds the vehicles’ tow hitch covers, which the carmaker said could become road hazards if they fall off the rear bumper while drivers are operating the SUVs, Fox Business reported on Tuesday.

“The subject vehicles are equipped with a resin tow hitch cover held in place by molded clips to the rear bumper,” Toyota said in a recall report submitted to the NHTSA [National Highway Traffic Safety Administration]. “Due to the design of the attachment structure between the tow hitch cover and bumper, there may be insufficient retention of the cover.” To fix the tow hitch cover issue, owners will need to bring their Sequoia hybrids to a dealership, where staff will install an updated replacement cover for free, according to the automaker. The rear bumper will also get modified in connection to that.

Toyota said it will notify owners in October of the issue, which only affects model years 2023 through 2024 with a tow hitch cover. “Other Toyota or Lexus vehicles sold in the U.S. are equipped with a tow hitch cover of a different design or are not equipped with a tow hitch cover,” the automaker said. In 2022, Toyota recalled more than 2,000 all-electric SUVs because the wheels or axles could possibly detach from the vehicle, Breitbart News reported at the time. “Toyota instructed owners of the new bZ4X to immediately stop driving and alight from the vehicles due to the ’embarrassing’ development as Toyota Motor shares slipped on the news,” the article read. Drivers are apparently choosing to drive gas-powered cars over electric ones even though President Joe Biden has pushed for Americans to go green when it comes to their vehicles, Breitbart News reported May 19.

An ISeeCars.com report said drivers are using electric vehicles (EVs) 20 percent less than those powered by gas, the article stated.

In addition, Breitbart News reported on May 23, “A recent study has found that electric and hybrid cars are twice as likely to hit pedestrians compared to their petrol and diesel counterparts, particularly in urban areas.”