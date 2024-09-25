Former President Donald Trump vowed to enact a 100-percent tariff on vehicles made in Mexico and lower the corporate tax rate for companies that produce in the United States as he laid out in a recent speech a host of other economic policies that would “create millions and millions of jobs.”

During the Republican candidate’s rally in Savannah, Georgia, on September 24, he told the crowd that he would place the heavy tariff on “every single car coming across the Mexican border,” just a day after he vowed to impose a 200-percent tariff on John Deere products if the company moves production to Mexico.

He continued to his Savannah audience, “The only way you can get rid of that tariff is if you want to build a plant right here in the United States with you operating that plant.”

“I want German car companies to become American car companies. I want them to build their plants here,” Trump declared.

BMW, Mercedes, and Volkswagen already have large factories in the United States, according to the Associated Press — but Trump wants more.

A combination of his own personal efforts and the possible creation of a new envoy to help recruit foreign companies would achieve that goal, he said.

Continuing to focus on protectionism, the former president pledged to add tariffs of up to 20 percent on all foreign imports, as well as another tariff of up to 60 percent on goods from China.

Trump also said he supports a “100-percent tariff” on countries that move away from using the U.S. dollar, and called for reducing the corporate tax rate from 21 to 15 percent for businesses that produce domestically.

Harris, on the other hand, wants to raise the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, Breitbart News reported. After Trump entered office in 2017, he signed legislation to lower it from 35 percent.

“We’re putting America first,” Trump said at the rally. “This new American industrialism will create millions and millions of jobs.”

The candidate also suggested doing away with some Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations, saying the United States has “got the oil, it’s got the gas. We have everything. The only thing we don’t have is smart people leading our country.”