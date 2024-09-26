Salt Life Apparel Brand to Close All 28 Retail Locations

Beach and water apparel brand Salt Life is closing all of its retail locations after it was sold to new owners who decided to liquidate the brand, parent company officials announced Tuesday.

The clothing line, founded in 2003 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, was owned by Delta Apparel Inc. until it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June and sold it to Hilco Consumer-Retail Group and Iconix International, Fox Business reported.

The brand had become popular among surfers, swimmers, fishermen, and other ocean lifestyle enthusiasts.

“On September 20, 2024, liquidation sales began in twenty-eight stores across ten states,” Hilco and Iconix announced in a press release. “These liquidation sales are being managed by Hilco and offer unprecedented discounts on all Salt Life branded merchandise throughout the stores.”

Store fixtures and equipment are also up for sale along with clothing and all other merchandise, the parent companies added, noting that gift cards will still be redeemable until October 20.

The majority of the brand’s 28 brick-and-mortar locations are in Florida, but there are others in Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Fox Business noted that the restaurant chain Salt Life Food Shack is unaffected by the closures, as they are a separate entity from the clothing brand.

One of the original cofounders of the apparel company, 56-year-old Michael Troy Hutto, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2023 after pleading guilty in connection to the 2020 death of his 18-year-old girlfriend, Breitbart News reported at the time.

He has not been affiliated with the company since he sold it in 2013.