Likely voters in Michigan believe former President Donald Trump would do a better job handling six of seven crucial issues, according to a Quinnipiac University poll.

These voters have more faith in Trump to do a better job on the economy, immigration, preserving democracy, the war in the Middle East, leading the military, and in a hypothetical crisis that imperils the United States. The lone issue where voters think Harris would do a better job is abortion.

Regarding the economy, 53 percent of the respondents say they have more faith in Trump than they do in Harris, while 45 percent said the opposite. Immigration yielded similar results, with voters trusting Trump over Harris by a 53 percent to 44 percent margin.

On the issue of “preserving democracy,” Michiganders give Trump the slight edge on Harris, at 49 percent to 48 percent.

They also believe, by a 10-point margin (53 percent to 43 percent), that Trump would do a better job in handling the conflict in the Middle East.

This is especially notable when considering that there are dense Arab-American and Muslim communities in Michigan in conjunction with the “uncommitted movement,” where more than 100,000 Michigan Democrats protested the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, with the threat of staying in November, barring a ceasefire or major change in policy.

The cross-tabs do not include religious sub-demographics or racial ones outside of “white” and “non-white,” meaning there are no figures as to where strictly Arab-American or Mulsim respondents stand on this issue.

It can only be gleaned that by a 57 percent to 40 percent ratio, white voters trust Trump more to handle the Middle East conflict than Harris and that “non-white” voters prefer Harris on this issue at a 60 percent to 33 percent clip.

Turning to who voters think is better suited to be the commander-in-chief of the U.S. military, 52 percent chose Trump, and 46 percent selected Harris. Voters said, by the same 52 percent to 46 percent margin, that they believe Trump is the better option to handle “[a] crisis that put[s] the country at great risk.”

Regarding abortion, respondents said Harris would do a better job than Trump, 52 percent to 40 percent.

His besting Harris in six of seven crucial areas is disastrous for the vice president, as journalist Mark Halperin noted Tuesday on 2-Way’s The Morning Meeting that Michigan is one of several Rust Belt states that will make her path to victory extremely arduous should it go to Trump.

Further fanning the flames of Democrat panic is Trump’s three-point lead over Harris in the Michigan poll’s topline after she led by five points last month.

The poll sampled 1,007 likely voters in the Wolverine State from October 3-7, and the margin of error is ± 3.1 percentage points.