Harris Says She Deserves Another 4 Years in Power to Lower Costs

Vice President Kamala Harris told NBC News on Tuesday that she needs another four years in power to lower costs that rose about 20 percent across the board under the Biden-Harris administration.

Harris cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate for the so-called Inflation Reduction Act that fueled inflation.

“I wonder, are the last four years an obstacle to you in this race?” NBC’s Hallie Jackson asked Harris.

“Here’s how I look at it. First of all, let me be very clear, mine will not be a continuation of the Biden administration,” Harris replied.

“I bring my own experiences, my own ideas to it, and it has informed a number of my areas of focus, most of which are on to your point lowering costs,” she added. “So my plans and my policies are really directed at exactly your point, doing what we must do to bring down the cost of living, but also to help people not just get by, but get ahead.”

A majority of Americans (52 percent) feel worse off today than four years ago under former President Donald Trump, Gallup polling found Friday.

Four years ago, the nation was in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which greatly impacted the economy and the lives of millions of Americans. Despite the crises, Americans believe they were better off.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, costs soared, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.