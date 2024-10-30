The Price of Garbage Is Up 18.5% Under Biden-Harris

The prices Americans pay for garbage collection have jumped 18.5 percent since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris entered the White House, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The consumer price index for water, sewage, and garbage collection was up 4.75 percent in September compared with one year earlier. Trash collection inflation peaked at a year-over-year rate of 5.8 percent in June of last year.

The Harris campaign was scrambling on Wednesday after Biden called Trump’s supporters “garbage” in an interview. Biden has said he only meant to refer to some of Trump’s supporters.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said.

The remarks are being compared to Hillary Clinton referring to Trump’s supporters as “deplorable” in 2016, fueling a backlash that helped propel Trump into office.