Walmart is reportedly giving some of its workers body cameras to wear as a way to increase their safety.

The move is part of a pilot program in some stores across the United States, CBNC reported on Tuesday, noting it was not clear how many stores were taking part during the Christmas season.

However, according to witnesses and images shared online, some of the locations display signs stating “body-worn cameras in-use” at store entrances.

In June, Breitbart News reported that the parent company of T.J. Maxx was giving its workers body cameras to try and stop shoplifters.

According to the CNBC article, a Walmart spokesperson said, “While we don’t talk about the specifics of our security measures, we are always looking at new and innovative technology used across the retail industry. This is a pilot we are testing in one market, and we will evaluate the results before making any longer-term decisions.”

Walmart is mimicking smaller retailers who implemented body cameras in their stores. Walmart reportedly wants to use the devices to keep workers safe. The CNBC report continued:

In a document titled “Providing great customer service while creating a safer environment,” staff are instructed on how to use the devices, according to a photo of the document posted on an online forum for Walmart employees and customers. It instructs employees to “record an event if an interaction with a customer is escalating” and to not wear the devices in employee break areas and bathrooms. After an incident occurs, staffers are told, they are to discuss it with another team member, who can help them log the event in the “ethics and compliance app,” according to the document.

In October 2023, Walmart workers complained of more “safety issues” linked to encounters with shoplifters, Breitbart News reported at the time. A few months later, the outlet said retailers were rethinking their self-checkout systems due to theft incidents plaguing the industry.