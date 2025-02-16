Gas prices are soaring in California — again — thanks to a refinery fire that has choked supply, sending average prices to $5 per gallon, and even higher in the northern regions of the state.

Los Angeles’ KTLA-5 reported:

The average price of gas in California has skyrocketed in recent weeks, and is flirting with the dreaded $5 mark. According to AAA, the average price of regular gas in California was $4.84 on Saturday. That number was up about 25 cents from last Saturday and 44 cents from one month ago. The 44 cent rise in one month comes as refineries begin their transition to summer blends of fuel, AAA said. Other causes could be do to a major refinery being offline in Northern California and routine matinence [sic].

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

The spike in prices is partly due to a fire that broke out at the Martinez PBF refinery on Feb. 1, forcing it offline indefinitely and significantly disrupting the state’s gasoline supply.

…