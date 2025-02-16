The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.17, roughly $1.65 lower than California’s average, which remains among the highest in the nation.

California routinely experiences price shocks due to laws and regulations that limit fossil fuel production and that restrict the fuel blends that refineries may produce, meaning that it is difficult to make up the shortfall by importing fuel from other states.

