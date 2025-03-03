The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has cut over 100,000 unused software licenses to save $9.6 million annually after the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) discovered that the agency had thousands more licenses than employees.

DOGE, led by tech mogul Elon Musk, revealed Monday that the GSA had 37,000 licenses to use file archiving service WinZip and 19,000 training software subscriptions — despite only having 13,000 employees:

The administration, which provides support to the basic functioning of other federal agencies, also had 7,500 project management software seats for a division with just 5,500 employees and had three different ticketing systems “running in parallel,” DOGE added.

“Fixes are actively in work,” the waste-slashing department stated earlier this week.

By late Thursday night, DOGE said that the GSA “took immediate action to reduce IT spend” by removing a staggering 114,163 unused software licenses and 15 “underutilized/redundant” software products:

The annual savings from that cut amount to $9.6 million, according to DOGE.

The news of the most recent cut came just hours before Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) introduced legislation that would establish state-level DOGE commissions and withhold federal funding from states that refuse.

“DOGE is working diligently at the federal level to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse. It’s time for state governments to follow suit. States like New York receive billions in federal aid annually, yet waste it on DEI initiatives and woke programs that are out of touch with the vast majority of Americans,” Tenney said in a statement to Breitbart News.