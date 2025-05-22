Kristi Noem Blocks Harvard from Enrolling Foreign Students

The federal government has blocked Harvard University’s ability to welcome foreign students as the university resists President Donald Trump’s popular and constitutionally mandated policy of ending racial favoritism in government-funded schools.

“This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus,” said a statement from Kristi Noem, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. She added:

It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments. Harvard had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing. It refused. They have lost their Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification as a result of their failure to adhere to the law. Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country.

The cut-off is also intended to help end Harvard’s policy of racial favoritism when selecting American students.

If continued, the policy will open up an additional 1,000 slots for American students each year.

To stay in the United States, foreign students need F-1 visas and to be enrolled in the “Student and Exchange Visitor (SEVIS) program. The SEVIS enrollment also allows them to get “Optional Practical Training” work permits for up to three years. The work permits are used by foreign students to get jobs at major U.S. companies, often via ethnic hiring networks.

Roughly one-quarter of Harvard’s students are foreigners, and they are invited to attend because they help Harvard and its high-status students gain international influence. The foreign students pay higher out-of-state tuition fees, but the money is unimportant because the university has about $50 billion in assets.

The DHS statement said:

On April 16, 2025, Secretary Noem demanded Harvard provide information about the criminality and misconduct of foreign students on its campus. Secretary Noem warned refusal to comply with this lawful order would result in SEVP termination. This action comes after DHS terminated $2.7 million in DHS grants for Harvard last month. Harvard University brazenly refused to provide the required information requested and ignored a follow up request from the Department’s Office of General Council. Secretary Noem is following through on her promise to protect students and prohibit terrorist sympathizers from receiving benefits from the U.S. government.

The letter also detailed concerns about crime, discrimination, and collaboration with China’s government: