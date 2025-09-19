Toyota Recalling Nearly 600,000 Vehicles To Fix Defective Warning Panel

Toyota is voluntarily recalling 591,377 vehicles due to a defect in an all-important instrument panel displayed on a 12-inch screen behind the steering wheel.

According to a statement by the automaker:

The 12.3-inch display of the instrument panel may be blank at startup. Operating the vehicle with this display blank reduces the ability to see certain malfunction indicators. If malfunctions occur while driving, continuing to drive could lead to an increased risk of a crash or an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash.

The recall involves some of the company’s best-selling 2023-2025 models, including certain Toyota Venza, Crown, Crown Signia, RAV4, GR Corolla, 4Runner, Camry, Grand Highlander, Tacoma, and Highlander models and certain Lexus LS, RX, and TX vehicles, the company reported.

According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) bulletin, “due to an error in the instrument panel software at vehicle startup, the instrument panel may fail to display vehicle speed, brake system, and tire pressure warning lights.”

Dealers will fix the problem free of charge, NHTSA reported.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Toyota said it doesn’t currently have a fix, but expects to correct the problem with a free software update at national dealerships by December, and “owners who have impacted vehicles will receive letters about the free fix in early November 2025.”

The popular “mid-size Tacoma pickup is the most affected, with about 97,500 units included,” the Mail reported.

Toyota has already had seven recalls this year in the United States; this one makes eight, all together impacting a total of 1.5 million vehicles, the Mail went on to report.

Several other automakers have issued recalls this year, with Chrysler issuing 33 for airbag defects and backup camera issues. Volkswagen has posted 20.

Far and away, Ford has taken the recall title in 2025. It has issued 112 safety bulletins in the first nine months, covering power train, electronic, seatbelt, accessory battery and camera problems.

One recall affected 1.5 million Ford vehicles alone.

Ford, however, told the Daily Mail that nearly half of its recalls have been resolved without motorists needing to go to a dealership.

