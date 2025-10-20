Top White House Economics Advisor Predicts Government Shutdown Will End This Week, Warns of ‘Stronger Measures’

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett predicted Monday that the ongoing government shutdown is “likely to end sometime this week” but warned the Trump administration may impose “stronger measures” if the funding impasse continues.

Speaking on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Hassett suggested Democrats were waiting to vote to reopen the government until after this weekend's nationwide "No Kings" protests against President Donald Trump.

The comments came as the federal government enters the third week of the shutdown, which has continued with no clear end in sight amid a partisan fight in the Senate over federal funding priorities.

"I think the Schumer shutdown is likely to end sometime this week," Hassett said, referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., whom Republicans blame for the funding lapse.

If the shutdown doesn't end soon, "I think that the White House is going to have to look very closely, along with [White House budget chief Russell] Vought, at stronger measures that we could take to bring them to the table," Hassett said.

The disagreement centers on competing funding priorities. Republicans want to pass a short-term resolution to resume funding at current levels, while Democrats demand that any stopgap bill include additional spending on health-care protections, including an extension of officially temporary Affordable Care Act enhanced tax credits that are due to expire at year’s end and a repeal of legal changes meant to make it harder for illegal immigrants to access taxpayer funded healthcare.

Hassett said he has heard from the Senate that Democrats thought it would be "bad optics" to vote to reopen the government before this weekend's massive nationwide protests. His remarks suggest Democrats may be looking for a politically opportune moment to resolve the shutdown fight.

Numerous polls show more voters blame Trump and Republicans for the impasse and indicate strong support for extending the ACA health insurance subsidies.

When asked about Trump's involvement in negotiations, Hassett said Monday that Trump "has been very active throughout this process, but it's also his position that this is a thing that the Senate needs to work out."

The shutdown has already led to significant federal workforce disruptions, with agencies furloughing workers and the Trump administration beginning permanent layoffs through “Reduction in Force” orders last week. The overall economic effects of shutdowns, however, tend to be neglible.