Americans are seeing a welcome sight at gas pumps across the nation as the average price falls below $3 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said Monday that costs are changing.

“Gas prices have finally fallen below $3 per gallon nationally — the earliest date we’ve seen a $2.99 national average since 2020, when COVID was the primary driver of low prices,” he explained.

“OPEC+ deserves much of the credit for this trend, having steadily raised oil production for much of 2025. Currently, 35 states have average gas prices below $2.99/gal, and GasBuddy even recorded the first $1.99 cash price at a station in Evans, Colorado, with stations in Oklahoma and Texas not far behind. Barring any major disruptions, gas prices are likely to remain slightly below year-ago levels and could stay under $3 for much of the next few months,” De Haan added.

The White House highlighted the news in a post on its website, noting that Americans are experiencing some of the lowest gas prices in over four years.

President Donald Trump’s administration also reminded citizens of the pain they experienced at the pump during former President Biden’s (D) time in office.

“President Trump understands that energy dominance is a key driver for growing our economy and lowering costs — making good on a promise he repeatedly made on the campaign trail after years of Biden-induced economic disaster. In fact, under Biden, average gas prices remained above $3 per gallon for nearly the entirety of his presidency,” the site read.

In 2022, gas prices reached another record high, hitting a national average of $4.60, Breitbart News reported at the time:

Industry experts are only expecting the situation to worsen over the “cruel summer,” predicting average gas prices well over $6.00 per gallon. Recent surveys indicate that Americans are struggling to balance rising prices across the board. A Quinnipiac survey released at the end of March indicated over one-third of Americans were cutting back on groceries in order to afford gas. At the time, the national gas price average stood at $4.225. Around that time, Biden was still blaming Russia for rising prices.

AAA data from 2024 showed American drivers were paying 45 percent more to fuel their daily commutes after Biden took office, according to Breitbart News.

On Friday, the White House said, “President Donald J. Trump’s commitment to unleashing American energy production is bringing relief at the gas pump, with gas prices nearing a four-year low across the country.”