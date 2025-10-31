A Sweet Surprise: Candy Prices Get a Halloween Treat

This Halloween, shoppers are getting a treat instead of a trick at the candy aisle. Retailers are rolling out discounts on Hershey chocolates and other sweets, giving consumers a rare break from rising prices, according to a Reuters report.

Research from Jefferies and Datasembly found that Hershey’s seasonal candies were marked down earlier and more deeply than in past years, with one major retailer putting more than half of its Halloween selection on sale by early October. The markdowns suggest stores are eager to keep the holiday spirit—and sales—alive, even as shoppers stay cautious.

While overall grocery prices remain elevated, candy lovers can breathe easy: Reuters said Hershey spared Halloween items from its summer round of double-digit price hikes. And according to market tracker Circana, chocolate-candy unit sales have held steady, meaning consumers are buying about as much candy as last year, but without paying much more.

Hershey Chief Executive Kirk Tanner told Reuters that Halloween results were “somewhat soft,” citing warmer weather and the mid-week holiday timing. Still, the early discounting means families can fill trick-or-treat buckets without feeling hexed at checkout.

Cocoa prices remain roughly three times higher than before 2022, putting pressure on chocolate makers. Even so, rivals like Mars and Mondelez are joining in the Halloween generosity, offering frightfully good deals on M&M’s, Skittles, and Sour Patch Kids.

This might have candy companies screaming a bit—but it should have kids squealing with delight.

For confectioners, Halloween is a make-or-break night. Mondelez’s Chantal Butler told Reuters it’s “make-or-break for our seasonal business.” In other words, in the candy world, every trick still needs a treat.