Vance: For Too Long, We Had Negotiators that Valued Free Trade over Fair Trade

President Donald Trump has transformed U.S. trade policy to protect American workers, encourage U.S. manufacturing, and re-establish economic self-sufficiency, reversing decades of American policies that led to job losses, dependency, and factory closings, J.D. Vance said in his conversation with Breitbart News’ Matthew Boyle Thursday.

“For too long we had trade negotiators that so believed in the fake idea of free trade over fair trade that they were willing to sell American workers down the river without actually negotiating in the interest of American workers,” Vance said.

The Trump administration has fundamentally changed the direction of U.S. policy, according to Vance. Instead of a one-way opening of American markets to foreign producers, America is now requiring trading partners to open their markets to U.S. products.

“Whether it is with China or India or any of the countries with which we struck deals, the basic principle is that we want Americans to have better access to their markets. We believe in our workers. We think we have the best products in the world, and we want to be able to sell them everywhere. That’s number one,” Vance said.

The second principle of Trump’s trade policy is protecting American workers and key national industries from unfair foreign competition.

“Number two, we don’t want foreign products to undercut the wages of American workers. We’re actually going to protect our markets, protect our important industries. That’s a very important part of the Trump trade plan,” Vance said.

The third principle involves using U.S. economic power to achieve peace around the world. Turning proverbial swords into plowshares creates opportunities for prosperity for American workers, Vance argued.

“We’ve been able to use the incredible economic leverage of the United States of America. We’re 25 percent—probably a little bit more than that—of the world’s GDP. Why don’t we ever use our economic leverage to achieve peace? Because when countries aren’t fighting each other, when they are actually using their economic talents to manufacture good things rather than weapons to kill each other, that actually creates incredible economic opportunities for Americans,” Vance said.