President Donald Trump’s administration has launched an effort to save Americans money during the Christmas and holiday season.

On Friday the U.S. Department of the Interior announced the effort, which will do more than just help families save money.

Officials said it will also support wildfire prevention throughout the winter season and enable Americans to enjoy public lands :

Beginning today, the Bureau of Land Management is reducing firewood and Christmas tree permit fees through Jan. 31, including reducing Christmas tree and firewood permits to only $1 per tree or cord. In addition, the Bureau is opening new cutting areas in overstocked woodlands to provide immediate price relief and expanded opportunities for American families to gather their own firewood and Christmas trees. The initiative delivers meaningful cost savings for families while promoting forest thinning and hazardous fuel reduction across millions of acres.

The programs are projected to bring nearly $10 million in economic relief to families.

As of Friday, the bureau said it will:

Reduce fees for personal-use Christmas tree and firewood permits

Open new cutting areas in overstocked woodlands, prioritizing locations near communities, military bases, tribal areas and rural counties that benefit most from additional access, and

Increase household limits to up to 10 cords of firewood and up to three Christmas trees, with flexibility to remove caps in areas with abundant resources.

Under the programs, families will be able to gather firewood and Christmas trees in areas that were previously off-limits.

In a social media post on Friday, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum wrote, “The ‘One Dollar, One Tree’ initiative is a powerful example of how our public lands can deliver lasting benefits for the American people, making this season brighter and more affordable for all!”

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) recently told Breitbart News that Trump and Republicans are working to lower costs for Americans across the nation, adding that Democrats are resisting efforts to advance pro-growth policies that will bring immense benefits to people.

In addition, Breitbart News reported Friday, “Consumer sentiment improved in December as Americans became more optimistic about their personal finances and inflation expectations declined.”