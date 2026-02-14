“We want allies who are proud of their culture … and able to defend it,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a meeting of European politicians, generals, media, and influencers in Germany on Valentine’s Day.

Rubio’s eloquent speech got a standing ovation from the Europeans because it was a strong, diplomatic rebuke of the reckless European left-wing parties that dominate European politics. The left-wing parties hate the European citizen-led nations and are deliberately dissolving them in an acidic sea of resentful migrants, civic chaos, welfare spending, and low-tech poverty.

Rubio urged Europe’s elites to adopt a low-migration, high-tech policy that protects citizens’ valuable culture, promotes productivity and innovation, and expands wealth-creating trade with developing countries in Asia and Africa.

His speech matched Trump’s January speech to Davos leaders and Vice President JD Vance’s November comments to a TV interviewer.

Rubio pointed out that mass migration strips any defense capability from governments or the 27-nation European Union government:

Armies do not fight for abstractions [such as diversity or human rights]. Armies fight for a people; armies fight for a nation. Armies fight for a way of life. And that is what we are defending: a great civilization that has every reason to be proud of its history, confident of its future, and aims to always be the master of its own economic and political destiny.

Mass migration “is transforming and destabilizing societies all across the West,” Rubio said, adding that European elites are betraying European citizens:

Controlling who and how many people enter our countries, this is not an expression of xenophobia. It is not hate. It is a fundamental act of national sovereignty. And the failure to do so is not just an abdication of one of our most basic duties owed to our people. It is an urgent threat to the fabric of our societies and the survival of our civilization itself.

Rubio did not directly try to explain the European elite’s addiction to the pipeline of migrants, but left plenty of clues: “A malaise of hopelessness and complacency … paralyzed into inaction by fear – fear of climate change, fear of war, fear of technology … shackled by guilt and shame.”

The way forward, he said, is for Europe’s elite to recognize the value of Europe’s generous and productive civic culture, and to adopt an economic policy that emphasizes innovation, productivity, and trade:

We want allies who are proud of their culture and of their heritage, who understand that we are heirs to the same great and noble civilization, and who, together with us, are willing and able to defend it … [with] an alliance that does not allow its power to be outsourced, constrained, or subordinated to systems beyond its control; one that does not depend on others for the critical necessities of its national life; and one that does not maintain the polite pretense that our way of life is just one among many and that asks for permission before it acts.

“Together we can reindustrialize our economies,” Rubio said, echoing President Donald Trump’s speech in Davos:

The work of this new alliance should not be focused just on military cooperation and reclaiming the industries of the past. It should also be focused on, together, advancing our mutual interests and new frontiers, unshackling our ingenuity, our creativity, and the dynamic spirit to build a new Western century. Commercial space travel and cutting-edge artificial intelligence; industrial automation and flex manufacturing; creating a Western supply chain for critical minerals not vulnerable to extortion from other powers; and a unified effort to compete for market share in the economies of the Global South.

That economic policy is aimed at countering China’s no-migration strategy of building high-tech manufacturing and expanding exports.

In January, Trump told his Davos audience that high-tech productivity is better than high-migration poverty.

“Our previously open and dangerous border is closed and virtually impenetrable, and the United States is in the midst of the fastest and most dramatic economic turnaround in our country’s history,” he declared, adding:

In recent decades, it became conventional wisdom in Washington and European capitals that the only way to grow the Western economy was through ever-increasing government spending, unchecked mass migration, and endless foreign imports. The consensus was that so-called “Dirty Jobs” and heavy industries should be sent elsewhere, that affordable energy should be replaced by the green new scam, and that countries could be propped up by importing new and entirely different populations from faraway lands. This was the path that Sleepy Joe Biden’s administration and many other Western governments very foolishly followed [contradicting] everything that makes nations rich and powerful and strong …The result was record budget and trade deficits and a growing sovereign deficit driven by the largest wave of mass migration in human history. We’ve never seen anything like it.

“Virtually all of so-called experts predicted my plans to end this failed model would trigger a global recession and runaway inflation,” Trump said, adding: “We have proven them wrong …In one year, our agenda has produced a transformation like America has not seen in over 100 years.”