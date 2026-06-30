Stephen Miller: Birthright Citizenship Is ‘Destructive and Dangerous’

The decision by five judges on the Supreme Court to mandate automatic citizenship for the children of illegal migrants and tourists is “one of the most destructive and outrageous decisions in the long history of the Supreme Court,” says Stephen Miller, one of President Donald Trump’s top counselors.

“American citizenship is not the birthright of the world,” Miller posted on X, adding:

It belongs only and solely to Americans. No provision of the Constitution can be read to require our national self-obliteration.

Miller’s comments match the alarmed dissents issued by Justice Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Samuel Alito, who described the decision as “grotesque.”

In contrast, President Barack Obama’s court appointee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, trilled at the decision, and declared the post-Civil War “Reconstruction Era” constitutional amendments created a blank check for judicial-imposed “universalist” equity in the United States, regardless of citizenship:

The Reconstruction Amendments were an anticaste, antisubordination reset for the Nation, not a mere spot treatment for the dark stain of slavery … The Amendment caused a paradigm shift in the trajectory of our Nation; the teacher who scolds a student for bullying a classmate hopes the student learns the broader lesson of treating everyone with kindness, not just that one kid. In the aftermath of the Civil War, those who championed the Fourteenth Amendment—both within and beyond Congress—understood the assignment. Their work product used “language that transcended race and region,” and thereby “changed and broadened the meaning of freedom for all Americans.” Instead of the limited salve the principal dissent makes it out to be, the Citizenship Clause reflects this universalist approach. … The America that was reborn from the rubble of the Civil War simply does not countenance that inequitable result [citizenship only via parents]. Thankfully, a majority of the Court remembered this today, and has dutifully preserved the most basic animating principle of our Nation’s founding—that all human beings are created equal— once more.

Miller’s views are echoed by other pro-American activists in D.C.:

Unsurprisingly, business groups also applauded the decision.

“Birthright citizenship has been an incredible benefit to this country, fully enshrined in the Constitution after Congress & the States adopted the 14th Amdt as a centerpiece of Reconstruction,” claimed Todd Schulte, president of FWD.us. The group was created by West Coast billionaire investors who greatly profit from the migrant inflow of wage-cutting workers, taxpayer-supported consumers, and apartment-sharing renters.

Some establishment GOP politicians — including retiring Rep. Don Bacon (R-NEB) welcomed the court’s giveaway of citizenship to illegal migrants. But other GOP politicians are describing the damage and proposing partial fixes.