ADP: Private Sector Added 90,000 Jobs In September, Much More Than Expected

American businesses brought far more workers onto their payrolls than expected in September, data from payroll processor ADP showed Wednesday.

Private companies added 90,000 jobs in September, up from a revised 36,000 jobs added in August, ADP said. Economists had expected around 70,000 jobs.

“It’s a strong report. After a three-month slowdown, job creation rebounded and pay growth remained solid,” said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP.

Hiring gains were broad-based. Manufacturing added 17,000 workers and construction added 15,000. Leisure and hospitality added 22,000. Information added 3,000. Education and health services added 55,000. The financial sector lost 16,000 jobs and professional and business services shed 11,000.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees added 23,000 workers. Medium businesses, with between 50 and 500 employees, added 54,000. Larger businesses added 14,000.

Pay rose 3.0 percent for job-stayers year over year in August and 4.8 percent for job-changers, ADP said. Construction pay is up four percent and manufacturing pay is up 3.5 percent. With financial services, where pay is also up 3.5 percent, these were the strongest sectors.