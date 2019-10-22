Poll: Elizabeth Warren Pulls Ahead of Bernie Sanders with College Democrats

A new poll revealed that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has become the most popular presidential candidate amongst Democratic college students, surpassing longtime favorite Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

According to a poll by the College Pulse, Democratic college students now prefer Sen. Elizabeth Warren over Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The poll, which was highlighted this week by Campus Reform, has Warren with a five percent lead over Sanders. “Elizabeth Warren (32 percent) has jumped into first place among Democratic college students, surpassing long-time frontrunner Bernie Sanders (27 percent),” the poll summary reads.

Andrew Yang trails former Vice President Joe Biden by just one percent. Former Vice President Joe Biden sits at just 10 percent in the poll and Andrew Yang is close behind with nine percent. From the end of September through the beginning of October, student respondents actually preferred Yang to Biden.

Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) bring up the rear with Democratic college students, polling at four and three percent, respectively. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) received just one percent of the vote in the most recent poll.

Breitbart News reported in August that Bernie Sanders was the most popular presidential candidate with Democratic college students. It is unclear, at this point, Sanders’ early October heart attack has played in a role in his declining popularity.

