Black Lives Matter’s (BLM) “Week of Action” was observed in schools across America last week and has left parents outraged.

Numerous schools from Washington state to Massachusetts partook in the Week of Action from January 31 – February 4, where schools taught Black Lives Matter’s “13 Guiding Principles,” according to Fox News.

The principles include “Globalism,” “Queer Affirming,” “Trans Affirming,” and “Black Villages,” BLM’s website shows.

Under the principle of “Black Villages,” the page states:

We are committed to disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, and especially “our” children to the degree that mothers, parents and children are comfortable.

A California father said that families received a message stating the school board approved the observance of BLM’s “Week of Action” and encouraged educators and schools to add the 13 guiding principles into the curriculum, according to Fox News. The father expressed his concerns in an email to members of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, which Fox News obtained. The email states in part.

[I’m] very concerned that the Black Lives Matter political movement has trojan-horsed their way into Black History education at Webster Elementary. BLM is a divisive and radical fringe group that includes anti-American, anti-Israel (OUR Jewish homeland and that of proud Jewish people), antisemetic [sic] and racist propaganda.

He stated that BLM is “unequivocally a racist political movement that goes against many of our family values.”

The alarmed father added:

We are not a racist family. We are a Jewish family. We are a family of immigrants that came from Poland, Greece, Russia and Spain. Both of our daughter’s great-grandfathers fought fascism in WW2. Our family has been in the holocaust, pogroms, the pontic genocide, and further back, The Spanish Inquisition. We strongly support Israel. BLM is unequivocally a racist political movement that goes against many of our family values. I am not going to allow this group of pretenders to have any part in my child’s education. I’m hoping that the information I’ve received is untrue.

One of the lessons, offered to grades as early as kindergarten in Dekalb County, Georgia, was called “Looking at Race and Racial Identity in Children’s Books,” Fox News reports. Another lesson entitled “The Truth About Voting” purported to educate schoolchildren about “some common myths about voting today” and encourage them to think about “who these myths might benefit,” according to the outlet.

Additionally, the DeKalb County School District hosted a speaker, Dr. Nicole Prad-Jennings, who has a pending case for a “family violence” charge from 2021, Fox News previously reported.

We’re celebrating diversity and highlighting the impact of African Americans at our #BLM Week of Action Virtual… Posted by DeKalb County School District on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

“We need to get activism out of schools and spend critical class time on academics,” said Asra Nomani, vice president of investigations for Parents Defending Education, per Fox News.

Breitbart News reported in January that Centennial Elementary School in Denver, Colorado, was set to observe the BLM “Week of Action.”