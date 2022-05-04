Disturbing videos on TikTok show teachers bragging about how they initiate classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity.

While it is not known what grade cohorts these people who claim to be teachers preside over, some proudly talk about the need to introduce sexualized content to children as young as three years old.

“Kids as young as three and four are actually aware of their gender identity,” one explained. “They are very aware of who they like and who they don’t like. They are very much ready for these topics and are way more accepting than adults when it comes to discussing these topics.”

“Research says that there is no age too young to talk about pretty much anything,” said a man who appeared to be an education official giving a lecture to colleagues. “If they know about it, they are ready to learn about it.”

Another expressed his delight in revealing his sexual orientation to his students, explaining that he halted his teaching to answer questions “about being gay.” Another exclaimed, “I would come out to my students every October on National Coming out day.”

“My classroom is one of the gayest places probably on the planet,” one individual declared. “Everything is explicitly queer.”

One self-described educator bragged about giving her young students “pro-noun pins.” “We have some that pick ‘she/her’ every single day, and we have some that change it up.”

Many progressive teachers who publicly posted their shocking content online had their videos shared by the popular conservative viral account Libs of TikTok, which was censored in recent weeks. After being blacklisted, and having an expose written on the account by the Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz, Libs of TikTok has reached over 1.2 million followers since having over 600,000 just weeks ago.

In response to a growing number of cases where teachers and education officials were allegedly sexualizing students, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education Act in March, prohibiting the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms from kindergarten to third grade.