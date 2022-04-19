Nolte: Washington Post Seeks to Blacklist Libs of Tik Tok with Wildly Dishonest Story

With the obvious goal of having her blacklisted, the far-left Washington Post wrote one of the most dishonest stories you’ll ever read about the woman behind the viral Libs of Tik Tok Twitter account.

The piece is written by a far-left extremist named Taylor Lorenz, a woman who’s become a public laughingstock over a recent cable news appearance that saw her break down into melodramatic hysterics. Like everyone else in the corporate media, Lorenz is a neurotic activist and not a particularly bright one. Here’s video of the dim-witted cry-bully posing as a victim of “severe PTSD” over online criticism of her objectively terrible reporting:

NEW: Taylor Lorenz says she has "severe PTSD" from being a journalist and breaks down in MSNBC interview pic.twitter.com/G9FymoSdH8 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 1, 2022

Well, so much for the feminist movement making women stronger!

In her lengthy, McCarthyite attempt to see the Libs of Tik Tok Twitter account blacklisted (Twitter has already suspended the account twice), Lorenz deliberately skates over and obfuscates the only piece of truth that matters.

All Libs of Tik Tok does is disseminate information.

All Libs of Tik Tok does is take the things “libs” have already published publicly and tweet them out to a wider audience.

That’s all she does.

That’s all she’s guilty of.

Libs of Tik Tok does the following…

She finds TikTok videos, embeds them in her Twitter account, and hits enter.

That’s it.

That’s all.

All Libs of Tik Tok does is disseminate TikTok videos to her 650,000-plus followers.

This is called journalism.

This is called a public service.

Sure, she sometimes adds a short comment to the video, but it is not her comment that becomes newsworthy. Instead, what becomes newsworthy are the countless videos she finds that reveal leftists saying insane things — things so insane that for a long time, I thought Libs of Tik Tok was a parody account.

In short, what Libs of Tik Tok does that is so vital to public service is expose leftists in positions of influence — especially educators — who openly brag about how they are abusing that position to groom and sexualize young children behind the backs of their parents.

But unless you’re familiar with the Libs of Tik Tok Twitter account, you would never know this after reading Lorenz’s fascistic Washington Post piece.

In fact, Lorenz goes out of her way to write around and around and around that pertinent fact and does so in an obvious effort to smear Libs of Tik Tok as bigoted and homophobic and, therefore, in need of cancellation:

Libs of TikTok reposts a steady stream of TikTok videos and social media posts, primarily from LGBTQ+ people, often including incendiary framing designed to generate outrage. Videos shared from the account quickly find their way to the most influential names in right-wing media. The account has emerged as a powerful force on the Internet, shaping right-wing media, impacting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and influencing millions by posting viral videos aimed at inciting outrage among the right. The anonymous account’s impact is deep and far-reaching. Its content is amplified by high-profile media figures, politicians and right-wing influencers. Its tweets reach millions, with influence spreading far beyond its more than 635,000 Twitter followers. Libs of TikTok has become an agenda-setter in right-wing online discourse, and the content it surfaces shows a direct correlation with the recent push in legislation and rhetoric directly targeting the LGBTQ+ community. “Libs of TikTok is basically acting as a wire service for the broader right-wing media ecosystem,” said Ari Drennen, LGBTQ program director for Media Matters, the progressive media watchdog group. “It’s been shaping public policy in a real way, and affecting teachers’ ability to feel safe in their classrooms.”

No, no, no, no, no, no…

Again, all Libs of Tik Tok does is re-post videos of leftists who have already posted insane videos that reveal who they really are and the disgusting things they are doing to small children.

What’s more, if you are unfamiliar with Libs of Tik Tok, it’s hard to read Lorenz’s piece and not walk away believing Libs of Tik Tok is engaging in some sort of misinformation campaign. But all she’s doing is re-posting videos!

Using the vernacular of the Internet, all she’s doing is posting videos of libs owning themselves.

The power of Libs of Tik Tok comes not from the comments that sometimes accompany the videos but the videos themselves that expose behavior that ranges from odd to disturbing to perverse to blatantly immoral.

Here are some recent examples:

🚨🚨🚨.@UofNH professor says it’s ineffective to assume a sexual relationship between young people and adults is predatory and criminal pic.twitter.com/GqQXmcr7hc — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 18, 2022

5th grade teacher shows her lesson plan for teaching gender and sexuality. pic.twitter.com/iFYdiigFMD — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 15, 2022

“Diversity is my favorite thing to teach” says non-binary preschool teacher who also makes 4 year olds pick a pronoun pin every day to wear pic.twitter.com/6IRmh4v8Co — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 12, 2022

Students in an @mcpasd school were treated to a drag queen performance by a “drag teacher” during school hours. Imagine if they focused on teaching math, science, and history instead of drag. This is sickening. pic.twitter.com/TvyoQ8pW6r — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 12, 2022

Visit the Libs of Tik Tok account, and you will find an endless stream of this horrifying garbage, and it’s all real. And the fact it’s real is what makes the groomer-enablers at the Washington Post so angry. The Post’s sickos do not want this behavior exposed. The Post’s groomer-enablers want to allow groomers to be allowed to violate the innocence of children in the safety of the dark.

When the Washington Post came up with the slogan Democracy Dies in Darkness, it wasn’t meant as a warning. Instead, that slogan is the Post’s goal, which is why the Post seeks to destroy a viral Twitter account that’s doing the good work of exposing the very worst kind of wrongdoing: the abuse of small children.

Only a sick and twisted fascist would object to what Libs of Tik Tok does, which is exposing the truth.

Quick aside: It is not doxxing for the Washington Post to seek and report the woman’s name behind the Libs of Tik Tok Twitter account. Her name is Chaya Raichik, and through her stated desire to influence public debate and her anonymous appearances on cable news, including Tucker Carlson, she stepped into the public arena. I’m sorry, but that makes her fair game. That’s just how it is. She has every right to want to remain anonymous, but it is not doxxing to identify someone who has volunteered to become a public figure.

In my mind, the news that the woman behind Libs of Tik Tok is just an everyday person and not some political organization makes what she’s doing even more impressive.

If you’ll pardon the expression, she should be out and proud.

