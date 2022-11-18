A student in Louisville, Kentucky, who was born without legs has achieved something incredible through hard work and a positive attitude.

Josiah Johnson recently made it onto his middle school’s basketball team thanks to his confidence and determination, WLKY reported Friday.

He said, “I don’t want you to doubt me. I want to show you that I’m just as human as you are. And I’m just as good as you are, if not better than you.”

One of the eighth grader’s friends explained that while on the court, he can dribble, shoot, and “he has skills that some kids out there didn’t actually have.”

Video footage showed Josiah giving his all on the basketball court:

"I really thought of him just like me. I really didn't think of him with no legs. I thought he was the same."This young man is astounding. Take a couple minutes to watch Josiah Johnson ball. Posted by Candyce Clifft WDRB on Friday, November 18, 2022

His friend added that, “I really thought of him just like me. I really didn’t think of him with no legs.”

Josiah has been shooting hoops since he was in kindergarten but this is his first year to be part of a team. He loves participating in every aspect of the sport, according to images taken at a recent game:

A few photos of Josiah Johnson, the Moore Middle School basketball player who is inspiring teammates and many others by playing despite being born without legs Posted by Eric Crawford on Friday, November 18, 2022

Social media users did not hold back on applauding the young man and his achievements, one person writing, “What an awesome kid and parents that taught him nothing’s impossible!”

“That’s awesome! Congratulations!” another replied, while someone else said, “He is blessed.”

According to coach Daquan Boyd, the young man has never exhibited a hesitancy when it came to doing everything his teammates do.

“He shows up every day. If we have to do sprints or something like that, he would want them to as well,” Boyd explained. “So, that’s very exciting to see him actually get out there and do everything that they tried to do as well.”

Teammate Malakei Loveless told WLKY, “He’s improved my confidence as a player and a person off and on the court.”

"I don't want you doubting me because I don't have legs.”Moore eight grader Josiah Johnson was born without legs, but it doesn’t stop him from playing basketball. The game he loves. Posted by Dominique Yates WLKY on Friday, November 18, 2022

“No matter what, just because he don’t care what nobody else says. He’s him and he don’t care,” Loveless concluded.