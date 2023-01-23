Florida’s Leon County School Board changed its policy on bathroom and locker room usage and now requires students to use facilities that correspond with their biological sex.

The change comes in response to a ruling from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld a Florida school district’s decision to separate restrooms by biological sex, the Daily Caller reported.

The ruling affirmed the policy from the St. John County School Board, issuing a 7-4 ruling, which found that the policy did not violate Title IX, a federal policy that bars discrimination based on sex.

The Leon County School Board previously allowed restrooms to be used on the basis of gender identity rather than biological sex before changing the policy following the ruling.

In addition, the policy change now also requires school personnel to inform parents if students seek to change their name or gender identity at school. Before the change, however, guidance from the school district told educators to hide students’ identification as transgender, citing privacy rights.

But the Leon County School Board is not the only school board making changes after the ruling from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Pasco County School District, which the Daily Caller notes had refused to change its transgender policy for five years, also changed its policy to mandate that students use facilities corresponding with their biological sex.

