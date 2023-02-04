A seventh grade boy’s shot of a lifetime during a recent high school basketball game made fans go wild for one big reason.

After a tense 25 seconds, JJ Frank won $10,000 after making a layup, free throw, three-pointer, and a half-court shot at Bishop Ryan Catholic School in Minot, North Dakota, Fox News reported Friday.

Video footage shows the young man dribbling and shooting the ball several times, making it into the basket with each throw.

When he ran down the court, then turned around for the final shot, many in the tense crowd got to their feet to encourage him with applause. As the final shot went through the net, the crowd screamed, throwing their hands in the air to celebrate the thrilling moment:

7th-grader in North Dakota makes half-court shot to win $10Khttps://t.co/XzUH3faDRd pic.twitter.com/H4mAzKCXAZ — KTIV News Four (@ktivnews) February 2, 2023

Numerous people rushed onto the court to surround Frank while they jumped up and down with joy.

“You only get one shot at that, so if you miss, you miss,” the young man said, adding, “I was thinking, ‘I’m probably not going to make it, but I’ve just got to try and try and hope it goes in.'”

A photo shows a smiling Frank holding the advertisement for the Gatorade Half-Time Shootout that was sponsored by Northern Bottling Minot:

A big congratulations to J.J. Franks who won the Northern Bottling/Gatorade Halftime Shootout at tonight’s game and walked away with a cool $10,000! This young man can shoot! Posted by KHRT 1320 AM / 106.9 FM, Minot, ND on Friday, January 27, 2023

Meanwhile, social media users who watched the clip also shared their excitement, one person writing, “It would have been awesome to be in that gym, no one there will ever forget.”

“He will remember that day for the rest of his life. Love things like this,” someone else commented, while another said, “Unreal!! The kid was feelin’ it!”

His mother said the first three shots highlighted his skill, “But the last shot, really, I think was maybe more a gift from God than it was some natural talent.”

Frank, who is a member of his school’s junior high team, plans to save the money to help pay for college.