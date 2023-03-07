A principal at a school in Tucson, Arizona provided teachers and staff with a list of students’ preferred pronouns, also specifically highlighting those that were not allowed to be shared with parents.

The email’s subject line reads “CONFIDENTIAL: list of students with students’ pronouns & preferred names different than in Synergy.”

Principal Mark Rubin-Toles of Orange Grove Middle School in Catalina Foothill School District reminded teachers that some information can’t be “shared to families,” writing “Teachers and staff, if you are like me you may have been challenged recently to keep some of our kids’ pronouns and preferred names straight – and to remember what can and can’t be shared to families.”

The email even goes on to state “Please be very careful – students in red are NOT comfortable with us sharing information to their parents / guardians. This can be cognitively challenging. It is our responsibility to protect student privacy in these matters.”

Meanwhile, Julie Farbarik, the Director of Alumni and Community Relations for Catalina Foothills School District provided a statement explaining that the email does not represent the district’s practices.

“This has never been our practice in our school district. We respect any student’s preference regarding how they are addressed in school, be it a nickname or a pronoun request,” Farbarik explained before going on to note, “However, as students are informed, if a parent were to inquire, our staff do not keep this information from parents. Further, we encourage students to discuss these matters with their parents.”

She also authenticated the email, saying, “Yes, the email with that subject line is authentic.” She also added, “However, it does not conform to our district’s practice. The list should not have been created, and it no longer exists.”

Meanwhile, Nicole Solas, who obtained the emails, stated that the school is “being coy,” while also admitting that they “keep secrets from parents until the parents ask if there are any secrets.”

“The school has a moral obligation as a matter of safety to notify parents immediately of a child’s request to change their sex so that the parents can support their child,” Solas continued before adding, “Waiting for parents to casually inquire about whether their children are in distress is absurd and wholly insufficient to keep children safe.”

