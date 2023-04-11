California mom Aurora Regino alleges that her 11-year-old daughter’s elementary school worked to secretly transition her without parental knowledge.

Regino claims that a guidance counselor in the Chico Unified School District kept her daughter’s attempt to transition from a girl into a boy a secret.

“During one of the meetings, my daughter told the counselor she wanted to tell me about her new identity. They ignored her request and did nothing to support her in letting me know what was going on at school,” Regino said, addressing a board member.

The board voted 3-2 to maintain a policy referred to as the “parental secrecy policy.”

Regino, who is suing the district, blasted the policy as “incredibly damaging,” saying:

This policy that they have in place, to keep these situations a secret from the family, is incredibly damaging. It was extremely damaging in my case with my daughter. She was bullied and she didn’t have the support that she needed from her family and, also, she was outed within the school with other people within the office knowing her new gender and pronouns that she didn’t even tell them, and she had to go through those feelings of wondering how they even knew all on her own.

Now Regino says that her daughter is doing well, but she wants to advocate for the wellbeing of other students and families. She claims that the parental secrecy policy applies to students as young as five-years-old in pre-kindergarten and as late as the 12th grade.

Meanwhile, schools across America have hidden students’ gender identities from parents while actively encouraging attempts to transition. In Maine, for example, one social worker in the Central Lincoln County School System is facing calls to resign after he allegedly provided a 13-year-old girl with a breast binder without her parents’ knowledge or consent.

