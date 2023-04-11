Middle School Announces It Will Fly Transgender Pride Flag Year Round

Trans pride flags flutter in the wind at a gathering to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility, March 31, 2017 at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles, California. International Transgender Day of Visibility is dedicated to celebrating transgender people and raising awareness of discrimination faced by transgender …
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Spencer Lindquist

Hackensack Middle School in New Jersey held a flag raising ceremony where it announced that it will fly the “inclusive” LGBT pride flag year round.

Hackensack Middle School announced the “Pride Inclusive Flag Raising Ceremony” on Twitter. 

The “inclusive” pride flag does not just feature the rainbow, but also includes a triangular emblem with the colors white, blue, and pink, which symbolize transgenderism.

The flag raising ceremony was also celebrated by It Gets Better, a pro-trans non profit that seeks to “empower … lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer youth around the globe.”

The organization wrote an article celebrating the win for leftist gender theory in schools, which read, “The GSA at Hackensack Middle School helped write a resolution with the school district’s superintendent to keep the inclusive Pride flag raised year round, not just during Pride Month. The resolution passed with full support from the Board of Education.”

The article also contends, “The symbolism of the flag’s permanency is clear — our identities are valid and here to stay, no matter what the ignorant wish to say about it.”

Meanwhile, one tweet from the school library’s media center reads “Last week we celebrated pronoun pride by leading a button making activity with the GSA,” in reference to the Gay Straight Alliance, a club at the school. One button reads, “My pronouns are they/them,” while another reads “ask me about my pronouns.”

In addition, a graphic on the school library’s website featured “Staff resources for culturally proficient teaching practices.” The graphic advertised a number of books that promote leftist gender theory and Critical Race Theory. 

Culturally Proficient Staff Resources, Hackensack School District

One such book is titled “Transgender Teen,” which is described on Amazon as a “comprehensive guide” that “explores the unique challenges that thousands of families face every day raising a teenager who may be transgender, gender-variant or gender-fluid.”

Meanwhile, “How to be an Antiracist” by Critical Race theorist Ibram X. Kendi was also advertised. There’s also “Grading for Equity,” which uses a “critical historical backdrop” to argue that “our inherited system of grading was originally set up as a sorting mechanism to provide or deny opportunity, control students, and endorse a “fixed mindset” about students’ academic potential.”

