Middle School Announces It Will Fly Transgender Pride Flag Year Round

Hackensack Middle School in New Jersey held a flag raising ceremony where it announced that it will fly the “inclusive” LGBT pride flag year round.

Hackensack Middle School announced the “Pride Inclusive Flag Raising Ceremony” on Twitter.

Pride Inclusive Flag Raising Ceremony

11/3 9:30-10am

Outside the Board of Education office We are proud that our HPS is one of the 1st to fly the PRIDE flag, all year long, & to loudly say that we celebrate & fully support the LGBTQ+ community within in our district & city. pic.twitter.com/NvX1DKan7C — Hackensack Middle School (@HMSComets) October 27, 2022

The “inclusive” pride flag does not just feature the rainbow, but also includes a triangular emblem with the colors white, blue, and pink, which symbolize transgenderism.

The flag raising ceremony was also celebrated by It Gets Better, a pro-trans non profit that seeks to “empower … lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer youth around the globe.”

The organization wrote an article celebrating the win for leftist gender theory in schools, which read, “The GSA at Hackensack Middle School helped write a resolution with the school district’s superintendent to keep the inclusive Pride flag raised year round, not just during Pride Month. The resolution passed with full support from the Board of Education.”

The article also contends, “The symbolism of the flag’s permanency is clear — our identities are valid and here to stay, no matter what the ignorant wish to say about it.”

Meanwhile, one tweet from the school library’s media center reads “Last week we celebrated pronoun pride by leading a button making activity with the GSA,” in reference to the Gay Straight Alliance, a club at the school. One button reads, “My pronouns are they/them,” while another reads “ask me about my pronouns.”

Last week we celebrated pronoun pride by leading a button making activity with the GSA. Interested students got to design some swag for their bookbags and school ID lanyards! #HMScomets @HackensackSTEM @DrChooseJoy pic.twitter.com/zHDoQvmFp6 — HMS Library Media Center (@hms_mediacenter) January 23, 2023

In addition, a graphic on the school library’s website featured “Staff resources for culturally proficient teaching practices.” The graphic advertised a number of books that promote leftist gender theory and Critical Race Theory.

One such book is titled “Transgender Teen,” which is described on Amazon as a “comprehensive guide” that “explores the unique challenges that thousands of families face every day raising a teenager who may be transgender, gender-variant or gender-fluid.”

Meanwhile, “How to be an Antiracist” by Critical Race theorist Ibram X. Kendi was also advertised. There’s also “Grading for Equity,” which uses a “critical historical backdrop” to argue that “our inherited system of grading was originally set up as a sorting mechanism to provide or deny opportunity, control students, and endorse a “fixed mindset” about students’ academic potential.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.