Petition to Fire Pro-Hamas Yale Professor Crosses 40,000 Signatures

A petition to fire the “radical Muslim” Yale professor who posted about standing in “solidarity” with Hamas terrorists in their attack against Israel has garnered more than 41,000 signatures in just three days.

The Change.org petition calling for the termination of Zareena Grewal was organized by Yale University student Netanel Crispe, who is joined by thousands of others in denouncing the associate professor’s controversial social media posts following the Saturday attacks that left more than 1,300 dead and 3,000 wounded.

“My heart is in my throat,” Grewal posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, soon after news of the Hamas attack broke. “Prayers for Palestinians. Israel is a murderous, genocidal settler state, and Palestinians have every right to resist through armed struggle, solidarity.”

WATCH: Video Shows Hamas Rockets, Paragliders, Terrorists Streaming into Israel

Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades via Storyful

Grewal, who teaches courses on American studies, ethnicity, race, migration, and religious studies at Yale, advertises her job and identifies as a “radical Muslim” in the bio of her X account, which is now private. Further posts showed the professor gushing at the news that Hamas had attacked civilians.

“It’s been such an extraordinary day!” Grewal wrote alongside news coverage of the attack. According to her, Israelis are “settlers” and therefore “not civilians.”

On the petition’s page, Crispe wrote:

Freedom of Speech cannot be abused. And when one is in a position of authority and power, they must be held responsible for that speech. Speech that promotes, advocates, or supports violence, murder, or terrorism cannot and should never be tolerated.

Crispe, who says he will be in Yale’s graduating class of 2025, wrote that “condoning violence, advocating for a terrorist organization, and historical revisionism and inaccuracies are all ideas that run contrary to the values of Yale University.”

He continued:

We, the undersigned, demand that Yale University immediately terminate the employment of Zareena Grewal. She has unequivocally proven that she has no right being in her current role or in the field of education if she considers war crimes against civilians to be acts of resistance. Please share this message that anyone with any moral compass will not stand for such blatant hatred and promotion of violence from a professor at one of the world’s top academic institutions.

At the end of the letter, Crispe made a dedication to a “music-lover and friend,” David Newman, who was killed by Hamas terrorists at the Nova Music Festival in Israel while leading others to safety, according to i24NEWS.

Watch:

While it is unclear if Yale will take action against Grewal, a university spokesperson stated, “Yale is committed to freedom of expression, and the comments posted on Professor Grewal’s personal accounts represent her own views.”

In a statement to Yale’s student newspaper, Yale Daily News, the school’s Jewish Chaplain, Jason Rubenstein, said he “would like the Yale administration, while not compromising on freedom of expression and academic freedom, to also respond to these statements as what they are: fundamental challenges to the ethos of belonging at Yale.

“We would like this professor – and everyone at Yale – to state what should be obvious: that she cherishes and would protect every member of the Yale community, including Jews, alongside everyone else,” he concluded.