A Washington Post columnist on Tuesday appeared to agree with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) move to put tampons in boys’ restrooms, suggesting boys who give the menstrual products to girls would be more popular.

Walz previously signed a bill providing the free menstrual items in boys’ school restrooms, Fox News reported on Thursday, noting that the move was geared towards accommodating young people who consider themselves to be “transgender.”

The label “Tampon Tim” has been blowing up on social media as users criticize the leftist governor whom Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen as her running mate for the White House in 2024:

In a social media post on Tuesday, Washington Post columnist Monica Hesse wrote, “Since #TamponTim is trending I’ll point out that in high school, any boy who casually was like “Oh you got ur period? I stashed a pad from the bathroom in my backpack in case one of my friends needed it” — that boy would be king stud. That boy would be drowning in prom invites”:

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on her post, one person writing, “The times I knew it someone was having their period in high school was zero.”

“On what planet does a teenage girl discuss menstruation with a teenage boy?” someone else commented, while another person said, “No boy ever did that. Ever. No girl would have advertised her period to her girl friends and certainly not the boys. Never.. Never.” Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (D) recently tried to whitewash Walz’s record of using taxpayer money to make sure teenage boys had access to tampons, Breitbart News reported Wednesday: The former secretary of state-turned-motivational speaker praised Walz for his “compassionate and common-sense policy” of stocking boys’ school bathrooms with menstrual products in a clear deflection of Republican attacks. “How nice of the Trump camp to help publicize Gov. Tim Walz’s compassionate and common-sense policy of providing free menstrual products to students in Minnesota public schools! Let’s do this everywhere,” Clinton posted on Facebook, sharing a #TamponTim meme featuring Walz’s face on a tampon box. Meanwhile, Harris said Tuesday she was “proud” to have chosen Walz, a radical leftist, as her running mate, according to Breitbart News. “The selection of Waltz suggests Harris allied herself with the most far-left choice among those on her shortlist,” the article said.

RELATED — Harris Co-Chair on Walz’s Support for Transitioning Kids, Unlimited Abortion, Free College for Illegals: His Record’s ‘Good’