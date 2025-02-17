VIDEO: UConn Installs Its First ‘Plan B’ Contraceptive Vending Machines

The University of Connecticut (UConn) has installed its first Plan B contraception pill vending machines.

The move came after a 2023 law expanded contraception across the state after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

The article said the law “allows licensed pharmacists to prescribe contraception at pharmacies across the state following a brief training program and also permits over-the-counter medications like the emergency contraceptive Plan B to be sold in vending machines.”

It took effect in late December, prompting the university to install the vending machine.

The Plan B pill prevents a woman from getting pregnant after sex, the university’s website said, adding that women should consider using it if “You didn’t use a contraceptive during sex” or “You think your contraceptive didn’t work.”

The university also said “Plan B is NOT the same as RU-486 (the abortion pill).”

The Post article noted “UConn is the first academic institution in the state to have one of the emergency contraception vending machines.”

In July 2023, Breitbart News reported that at least 39 universities in 17 states had installed morning-after pill vending machines.

More recently, liberal women reportedly began stockpiling abortion pills and morning-after pills at a higher rate after President Donald Trump won the election in November, per Breitbart News:

Despite Trump repeatedly stating that abortion laws should be left to individual states, Democrats — including failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris — and pro-abortion organizations have claimed he will sign a national abortion restriction. Abortion also notably became a constitutional right in seven states this election cycle, after voters passed various ballot measures allow abortion throughout pregnancy with some limitations.

In addition, some liberal women have been sterilized or plan to do so and have blamed that decision on Trump’s victory, Breitbart News reported in December.

The outlet added that “Many anti-Trump women have taken to social media to take a vow of abstinence — swearing off sex and dating men — after the former president became the president-elect once again.”