Several liberal women have gotten sterilized or plan to, blaming their decision to become infertile on Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election.

In interviews with Newsweek, the women, including an OnlyFans model, said they are afraid of their “reproductive rights” being taken away once Trump becomes president again. Trump has repeatedly said he believes abortion is a states issue, although his left-wing opponents have baselessly claimed that he will ban abortion nationwide.

Eden Ixora, 25, of Florida, who reportedly creates content for OnlyFans, said, “the idea of getting pregnant is worse than death.” She told the outlet she is making plans to have a bilateral salpingectomy, which is a procedure to have both of her fallopian tubes removed.

“For me it was a call to action. A need to get this locked in so I don’t have to live in fear that at any moment some random guy can completely destroy my life,” Ixora said.

“For me the idea of getting pregnant is worse than death. I’m doing what I can to protect my right to choose. I am choosing me,” she added.

Lydia Echols, 28, of Texas also told the outlet she plans to have her fallopian tubes removed.

“If I am to be denied any rights in the next four (or more) years, I will not give them up without a fight,” Echols said.

A 39-year-old who preferred not to be identified told the outlet she had just gotten the procedure to have her fallopian tubes removed. She claimed she felt like she had no choice because of the election results.

“I am not happy that I felt forced into a surgery I did not want to alter my body, I feel like the election tied my hands and forced me to be sterilized — that is horrible.”

Another women, who said she and her husband have never wanted children, scheduled an appointment to be sterilized in October, but had “plann[ed] to cancel the surgery the day after the election, assuming Kamala won.”

“With Trump’s victory, we quickly learned that my choice to cancel the surgery had been taken from me,” she claimed. “This isn’t a wanted procedure, but one of necessity due to the politics and subjugation coming our way.”

Many reports of leftists getting sterilized have arisen over the past few years since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and sent the issue of abortion back to the states. Researchers found an “abrupt increase” in the number of young people undergoing permanent sterilization procedures following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June of 2022.

Abortion organizations also reported in an increase in abortion pill stockpiling and sterilization procedures, including vasectomies, after Trump won the election on November 5.

Many anti-Trump women have taken to social media to take a vow of abstinence — swearing off sex and dating men — after the former president became the president-elect once again.

Videos uploaded to TikTok shortly after the election referenced the “4B Movement,” a Korean radical feminist movement with tenets that go against dating men, marrying men, having sex with men, and having children.

