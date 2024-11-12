Liberal women are stockpiling abortion pills and “morning after” pills and men are scheduling vasectomies at greater rates after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, left-leaning news outlets are reporting.

Despite Trump repeatedly stating that abortion laws should be left to individual states, Democrats — including failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris — and pro-abortion organizations have claimed he will sign a national abortion restriction. Abortion also notably became a constitutional right in seven states this election cycle, after voters passed various ballot measures allow abortion throughout pregnancy with some limitations.

On the heels of a Trump victory, abortion organizations are reporting higher numbers of appointments and requests, The Washington Post reported. Aid Access, which mails abortion pills around the country, said it received 10,000 requests in the 24 hours after the election — far greater than the roughly 600 request the organization usually receives.

“Rebecca Gomperts, founder of Europe-based Aid Access, said her organization received so many online orders for abortion medication on Wednesday that the website briefly crashed,” according to the report. “More of those requests than usual were from people who wanted to have the pills on hand in case they unexpectedly became pregnant, Gomperts said. She added that orders came not just from states with abortion restrictions but also from states where the procedure is protected.”

Another nonprofit that prescribes abortion pills through telemedicine, called Just the Pill, told the publication 22 of its 125 orders between last Wednesday through Friday were for women who are not pregnant. The women ordered the drugs as an “advance provision,” said the group’s interim director said, calling such a trend “a rarity.”

Plan C, an organization whose website provides information about obtaining abortion pills, reported receiving 82,200 visitors to its website the day after the election. Plan C said it typically had 4,000 to 4,500 website visitors before the election.

Demand for emergency contraceptives of “morning after” pills, along with longer-term birth control like intrauterine devices (IUD) and vasectomies have also increased, abortion organizations said.

Abortion giant Planned Parenthood claimed that vasectomy appointment rose 1,200 percent and IUD appointments rose 760 percent. Winx Health reported selling seven times more emergency contraception the day after the election that it had the whole previous week. The Post noted both organization declined to share raw numbers.

USA Today pointed out that “Is the morning after pill legal?” increased in searchability by 700 percent on Google, and “shelf life of morning after pill” and “abortion pill online” became trending terms the day after the election.

The report continues:

Wisp, a telehealth service that provides sexual and reproductive health care, has seen a massive increase in sales following the election results, according to their Chief Executive Officer Monica Cepak. Emergency contraception sales increased by approximately 1,000 percent and new patient emergency contraception sales were up 1,650 percent; birth control sales were up 50 percent, and medication abortion orders went up by 600 percent. In comparison, Wisp experienced a 900 percent increase in emergency contraception sales following the Dobbs decision in 2022.

Cosmopolitan, a left-leaning women’s magazine, also reported on the trend.

Other anti-Trump women have taken to social media to take a vow of abstinence — swearing off sex and dating men — after Trump won the election. Some have even shaved their heads in protest of his victory.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.