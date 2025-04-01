WATCH: Tim Walz’s Daughter, Hope, Skips Grad School Citing Lack of Student Protest Support

The daughter of failed Democrat vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is opting out of graduate school to stand against a lack of support for student protests.

In a video she posted on TikTok, Hope Walz on Sunday laid out her reasons for the decision, Fox News reported.

The young woman stated:

I applied for one school. I kind of had my heart set on it. That’s what I wanted to do. I am not going to name the institution. But given recent events, I am not going to give my money, go into debt for, or support institutions that don’t support their students and the right to protest and speak out for their communities. That’s just not where I’m at. Students deserve to be protected. I’m not worried about if I were to be protected or not at said institution. I’m, you know, a privileged white woman. But I’m not going to put myself in the position where I am giving money or supporting institutions that don’t support their students.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the clip, with one person writing, “No one cares.” Another user called her a “future antifa member.”

“Where’s the support for Israel’s right to exist, and for the Jewish students?” someone else commented.

Per the Fox News article, numerous universities across the nation have been bombarded with intense anti-Israel protests and antisemitism boiling over on their campuses.

“During the 2020 deadly BLM-Antifa riots in her state, Hope leaked information about the National Guard to inform rioters when to disperse or not. Her father allowed neighborhoods in the state to burn down for ‘racial justice.’ People were killed in the violence,” Ngô reminded viewers at the time.