WATCH — Florida Teen’s Graduation Ceremony Stunt Backfires: ‘Kids Being Kids’

A high school graduate in Plantation, Florida, is getting tons of attention for an awkward stunt during his commencement ceremony on Sunday.

Seventeen-year-old South Plantation High School senior Gavin Robinson wanted to wow the crowd gathered at the Rick Case Arena, but what happened did not go as planned, the New York Post reported on Friday.

As he and his fellow graduates were walking across the stage, Robinson performed a backflip and knocked over a classmate, identified as Amelia, who was close behind him.

The clip of the stunt shows Robinson pause before crouching to ready for the flip. As his legs go up over his head, he kicks the young woman behind him and she then falls down. Both students’ caps were knocked off during the incident, and Robinson sat on the ground, apparently stunned.

When Robinson performed the backflip, the crowd is heard gasping and saying, “Oh!” in shock:

Other graduates helped both of the young people get back on their feet to continue walking across the stage. “He hit her hard,” someone behind the camera is heard saying.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the incident, one person writing, “As long as nobody was hurt, kids being kids.”

“Why is it so hard for some of these people to just act like mature adults in public? Why do they always have to make a scene?” another user questioned.

Robinson told People he had planned to do something unique during the ceremony, but “When I took off into the air and felt myself hit my classmate, I thought, ‘Oh, this can’t be happening.'”

However, he said afterwards they both laughed about it. He checked to make sure she was okay after their collision.

Amelia was not hurt during the incident. She said Robinson had warned her he was going to perform a stunt onstage, however, she got distracted in all the excitement of the moment and forgot.

She later wrote in social media post, “Hi guys! im all good and not hurt, he did tell me beforehand I just got distracted. Please dont send him any hate!!”