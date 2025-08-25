Officials: Ex-Teacher Gets 215 Years to Life in Prison for Child Sex Crimes in California

An ex-elementary school teacher accused of child sexual assault in Sacramento, California, has been sentenced to over 200 years behind bars.

The former educator is identified as 64-year-old Kim Kenneth Wilson whom the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said Friday was sentenced to 215 years to life in prison.

An image shows the convicted child abuser and the school where he was previously employed:

“On February 25, 2025, Wilson pled to nine counts of committing lewd acts upon a child. Wilson also admitted to multiple allegations of multiple victims as well as substantial sexual conduct and aggravating factors of vulnerable victim and position of trust,” the office’s news release said.

Authorities noted he was a “longtime teacher” with Del Paso Heights Elementary School. The post continued:

He also established a media/broadcasting club for students, which had its own designated room assigned to the club. Throughout his tenure, Wilson took female students to the private broadcasting room alone. While in the room, he committed sex acts on the students, often photographing or recording the sex acts. While most of the sexual assaults occurred in the school broadcasting room, some of the victims were also assaulted at Wilson’s home during events he hosted. Upon learning about the sexual assaults, Sacramento police detectives searched Wilson’s home. Officers located a number of child sized sex toys, including child sized artificial genitalia and a child sized torso with artificial genitalia. Additionally, detectives located a substantial amount of VHS tapes, DVDs and other digital storage devices containing videos depicting Wilson sexually assaulting his students. The videos depicted conduct spanning multiple years with numerous students. The recorded content also showed Wilson forcing students to look into the camera while saying and depicting sexual acts.

Children who are sexually abused are left deeply violated and hurt, according to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) website. The organization noted, “This form of abuse can be committed by anyone.”

The district attorney’s office said Wilson will be eligible for release at an Elder Parole hearing after he serves 20 years of his sentence.

That the sexual abuse of children can take many forms, one being child sexual abuse material (CSAM) which is more commonly known as child pornography and evidence of a child’s abuse.

In early August, a Chicago Public Schools teacher was facing federal charges in a CSAM case and accused of using the app Telegram to trade the explicit material, per Breitbart News.