Claim: College Textbook Labels Christianity a ‘White Supremacist Group’

A senior at the University of North Georgia is voicing her shock after buying a textbook that apparently labeled Christianity as a white supremacist group.

Kelbie Murphy paid about $100 for the book assigned for her International Public Relations course, but one line in chapter 8 unnerved her, Fox News reported Thursday.

The outlet cited the text as saying, “An internet search produces the following modifier for identity: corporate, sexual, digital, public, racial, national, brand, and even Christian (a U.S.-based white supremacist group).”

Moments after she discovered it, Murphy recorded a video of herself reading the passage and posted the clip on TikTok:

When speaking with Fox about the issue, Murphy, who is a Christian, said the “scariest thing” about it was the book was written in 2007 and still had that wording.

“This has been shared for almost 20 years, and it was never questioned. I think American academia needs a definite reevaluation, especially in our textbooks, as we can see from my prime example,” she said.

The young woman told Fox she was deeply concerned about how readers would perceive the text.

“I don’t want people who don’t know who Jesus is or who don’t know what Christianity is to take this and run with this and see Christians as a U.S.-based White supremacist group,” Murphy stated, adding that her professor and another leader at the university apologized to her over the issue.

The Fox report cited a statement from the school after the incident in September that said, “Recently, questions have been raised about a passage in a course textbook. After fully reviewing the concern, we want to be clear: the reference in question was not describing Christians or Christianity. The passage refers to an extremist group that misuses Christian symbols to promote hate.”

The news comes after President Donald Trump vowed in February to create a task force to “halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination in the federal government,” Breitbart News reported.

Meanwhile, young people across America and other western countries have reportedly been leading a Christian resurgence.

In August, a Breitbart News article said “Christianity is experiencing a revival among young people in Britain, with the number of 18-24-year-olds believing in God increasing by nearly 200 per cent since 2021.”