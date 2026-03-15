Charges have been dropped against five teenage students whose teacher was hit and killed by a car in Gainesville, Georgia, during a prank gone wrong.

Hall County District Attorney Lee Darragh confirmed to NBC News the charges against 18-year-old Jayden Wallace in connection with the death of Jason Hughes, who was a teacher at North Hall High School, were dropped, the outlet reported Friday.

The charges of trespassing and littering against the other four 18-year-olds who were present when the tragic incident happened outside the teacher’s home were also dismissed.

When the incident happened, the students were toilet papering Hughes’ home and he had gone outside to join in the fun. However, he tripped, fell, and was tragically run over when the students tried to make their getaway.

Police initially charged Wallace with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, criminal trespass, and littering on private property, according to Breitbart News.

After losing her husband, Hughes’ wife, Laura, said her husband had been excited to catch the students during the prank and that he loved them. She also explained her family wanted the charges dropped.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students. This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children,” she said.

Wallace expressed deep sadness following the incident that occurred when the teacher fell into the path of his truck on the night of March 6.

“I pledge to live out the remainder of my life in a manner that honors the memory of Coach Hughes by exemplifying Christ,” he said. “He will never be forgotten.”

In a statement, his parents said, “We are a family in deep remorse and grieving over such a tremendous loss in our North Hall community. Jason Hughes meant the world to our son, Jayden. He took the time to invest in Jay and poured his love into him, making a lasting impact. Along with the rest of our family, Jay expresses his deepest sorrow and sincerest apology to the Hughes family.”