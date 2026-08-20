VIDEO — Community Mourns Tennessee College Cyclists Hit, Killed During Training Ride: ‘Lord Jesus, We Need You’

Two college team cyclists were tragically killed during a training ride on Wednesday morning in Carter County, Tennessee.

The two Milligan University sophomore students were identified as Haylan Engdahl and Brayden Rogers who died when a driver allegedly struck them and their team members, NBC News reported, noting that seven other members of the team were seriously injured during the crash.

The suspect accused of hitting the team was identified as 69-year-old John Benfield of Newland, North Carolina, who was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide by recklessness and five counts of aggravated assault by vehicle by recklessness.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the incident happened on Highway 19 near Simerly Creek Road:

WCYB cited court documents in reporting that the cyclists were struck by a 2003 Subaru Baja Sport. The outlet detailed what the documents said happened.

Benfield was reportedly driving in the outside lane behind another car when that car moved into the inside lane, and the suspect allegedly failed to see the cyclists in front of him.

“Investigators wrote that Benfield was traveling at a distance or in a manner that did not allow him enough time or distance to perceive and react to the cyclists,” the outlet said. “The affidavit also states investigators found no physical evidence indicating Benfield applied the brakes or took evasive action before the collision.”

Following the incident, law enforcement officers said they smelled a marijuana odor coming from his vehicle.

“The affidavit does not state that marijuana was found in the vehicle, does not state that Benfield was impaired at the time of the crash, and does not include results of any drug or alcohol testing,” the report continued.

Meanwhile, First Judicial District Attorney General Steven Finney explained the cyclists were experienced athletes.

“This is an elite cycling team. It’s not a bunch of just club guys getting together to ride. They know what they’re doing,” he stated.

The NBC article cited jail records that said the suspect was booked while the WCYB report said his bond was set at $150,000.

Milligan University expressed deep sadness and grief over the loss of life, noting the cyclists who were seriously injured were being treated at the Johnson County Medical Center, per a social media post.

In a video message on Wednesday, Milligan University President Dr. Stephen Waers said, “It is more important than ever right now that we are a community gathered around Jesus, and we need Jesus deeply.”

“I would like to invite you into prayer with us and to grief with us. Into prayer for the families of those we have lost, into prayers for those who are still receiving treatment. Lord Jesus, we need you. Have mercy,” he said.