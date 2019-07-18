First Lady Melania Trump suited up as she welcomed members from the United States Special Olympics World Games team to the White House on Thursday.

Mrs. Trump was chic and sophisticated in the Oval Office and in the East Room in a navy Michael Kors suit and white menswear-inspired shirt, paired with matching navy Manolo Blahnik leather stilettos.

The Michael Kors blazer retails for $1,395, while the cropped skinny pants previously retailed for about $695.

Loyal Fashion Notes readers will recall that Mrs. Trump wore this navy suit and matching navy pumps last August when she gave a speech on cyberbullying in Washington, DC. For that occasion, Mrs. Trump wore an icy blue, pussy-bow blouse by Chloé.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.