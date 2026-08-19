Alina Habba shut down speculation on Wednesday that she could become the next White House press secretary.

Habba denied speculation that she could be in line for a new job after becoming the betting favorite to serve as White House press secretary.

“Flattered by the Kalshi odds, but I’m not in the running for any job,” Habba said. “However, if I’m getting a new one, I’d love for one of these anonymous sources to let me know first.”

“Fake news remains the undefeated champ … well … until I come at them,” she added.

Habba currently leads Kalshi’s prediction on who could become the next White House press secretary. Habba stands at 38 percent, followed by CNN commentator Scott Jennings at 28 percent and White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly at 14 percent.

The position will open at the end of August, as Karoline Leavitt announced last week that she is leaving the White House to spend more time with her two young children. She recently returned from maternity leave after giving birth to her daughter in May.

Leavitt said the demands of the job made it difficult to balance her role with motherhood:

Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least. The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life.

President Donald Trump said Leavitt will remain a top outside adviser and no replacement has been named. Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow weighed in last week on the possibility of Jennings becoming the next White House press secretary.

“He’d have to be pretty ambitious to do it. But if he did, I think the White House would be incredibly lucky to have Scott for obvious reasons,” Marlow said.