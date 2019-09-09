Angela Bassett Gets Political in Awards Speech: ‘When They Say Send Her Back Home, You Tell Them I Am Home’

Actress Angela Bassett appeared to take several swipes at President Donald Trump’s remarks about his political rivals in a fiery accepting speech on Sunday at the 2019 Black Girls Rock Awards.

In her speech, moments after she recieved the Icon Award, Angela Bassett called back to Trump’s past remarks, including his “nasty woman” reference to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

“When they say send her back home, you tell them I am home,” the 9-1-1 star told the audience. “I am the foundation of what we call home.”

“When they tell you that you’re angry or nasty, you tell them that they’re mistaken. This is me being resolute and standing firmly in my truth.” @ImAngelaBassett took us to church!! 🙌🏾 #BlackGirlsRock pic.twitter.com/IqRPfaHth1 — ESSENCE (@Essence) September 9, 2019

Earlier this year in July, President Trump suggested that members of the “Squad,” which includes Somalia native Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), should “go back” and “help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

“When they tell you that you’re angry or nasty, you tell them that they’re mistaken,” said Bassett, to a crowd applause, a likely reference to Trump calling Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman.”

“This is me. This is me being resolute and standing firmly in my truth.” Bassett said, and later suggested women who are told they are not beautiful should tell others they are a “decendant of royalty.”

“When they say you’re not beautiful, you tell them that you are the decendant of royalty. You are a queen,” Bassett added as she pointed to members of the audience.

Bassett, who is known for her roles in Black Panther and What’s Love Got to Do With It, accepted the award Sunday in the names of Rosa Parks, Tina Turner, Betty Shabazz, Coretta Scott King, Katherine Jackson, and Voletta Wallace.

“I accept this award in the names of the iconic women who have inhabited me, who have empowered me, inspired me, strengthened me and elevated me,” Bassett said as she accepted the award.